Liverpool hold ‘talks’ with Leverkusen over Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz is being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool with the two clubs having reportedly held 'concrete talks'.

The wide man has enjoyed a great run of form recently and scored his first goal at international level back in October when he netted for Germany in their 2-2 draw with Argentina.

He has been strongly linked with a move to join up with Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad, while Tottenham have also been mentioned in connection with Havertz, but now the latest reports claim that Liverpool have opened talks over a deal.

Havertz has backed up his 20 goals in 50 appearances last season with three goals and one assist this term so far and, whilst not quite as prolific as the previous campaign, it has not stopped clubs being linked with a move for him.

Reports in Germany now claim that Klopp’s Liverpool have begun negotiations with the player’s representatives.

Liverpool are closing in on their first Premier League title with arguably their best squad in years but that has not stopped Klopp being linked with further additions in January, agreeing a deal for Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino to join on January 1st.

The 20-year-old is under contract in Germany until 2021 and would command a big fee with Bayer reportedly holding out for in excess of £100million if they are to sell.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the Germany international so Leverkusun will be in no rush to let him go on the cheap.

Meanwhile it’s thought Havertz is content to continue his footballing education in the Bundesliga until the summer at least.