Bayer to reject Arsenal approach

Reports in Germany claim Bayer Leverkusen will turn down any offer from Arsenal for Kevin Volland.

Arsenal are expected to dip into the January transfer market but it looks unlikely they will secure a deal for Bayer forward Volland.

Mikel Arteta was appointed as Unai Emery’s successor on December 20 and has already hinted reinforcements will be arriving next month.

Ideally, the Spaniard needs to strengthen defence and midfield although he is also understood to be a big admirer of Volland.

https://twitter.com/PremlerIeague/status/1210254956047093760?s=20

The Germany international joined Bayer in the summer of 2016 for a club-record 18million euros after catching the eye with his displays at Hoffenheim.

Volland has been a regular at the BayArena, scoring 39 goals in 105 Bundesliga outings, emerging as a target for several clubs across the continent.

His contract has just 18 months left to run and Bayer are in danger of potentially losing the versatile forward on the cheap, or possibly even for free, if they can’t convince him to sign fresh terms.

Arsenal are hoping to tempt the German outfit into a mid-season sale but the latest reports in Germany suggest it isn’t something that would interest Bayer.

It’s almost certain any offers in January will be rebuffed in the hope contract talks can take place after the transfer window shuts.

Bayer are currently in contention for a top-four berth, sitting just two points shy of Borussia Dortmund, and any major departures could seriously hit their hopes of securing Champions League football.

Exciting youngster Kai Havertz has also been linked with a Premier League switch, with reports claiming Liverpool are keen, and it could prove to be a frustrating summer if the duo both move on.