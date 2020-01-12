Bosz confident Bayer star Havertz will get back to his best

Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz believes Kai Havertz is starting to rediscover his best form ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Germany international Havertz made his senior debut for Bayer in 2016 and became the youngest player to feature in 100 Bundesliga games back in December.

Shortly before reaching that mark, the 20-year-old midfielder was named as the third-best player aged 21 or under in Europe in 2019 – behind only Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League.

Havertz enjoyed a fantastic 2018/19 campaign, netting a stunning 17 league goals, but he has struggled to replicate those kinds of performances this season and has only managed to score twice from 14 Bundesliga appearances.

The German did pick up an injury in November, which forced him to miss several matches, but he appears to be feeling himself again based on his recent display during Bayer’s winter training camp in Spain.

Havertz scored twice in a friendly match against Dutch top-flight outfit Utrecht and Bosz was full of praise for the talented youngster.

“Kai isn’t down,” he told German sports magazine kicker. “I saw from the first day of training that’s he’s clear in his mind. That’s important for such a young player. I also spoke to him and told him that when he doesn’t score or make a goal now, things can look different.

“He’s already scored two goals [against Utrecht]. But regardless of that, I think he played really well. He was involved everywhere and ran a lot. That was once again the Kai that we all know.”