Leverkusen expecting Havertz offers

Bayer Leverkusen are expecting at least one bid for Kai Havertz before the transfer window closes.

The German outfit managed to keep hold of Havertz last summer after he enjoyed an exceptional 2018-19 campaign, managing 17 goals in 34 Bundesliga outings.

The 20-year-old has been less impressive this season, with just four goals in 16 league games so far, but the Germany international remains one of the most highly-rated young prospects in European football.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been linked with Havertz on a number of occasions and reports in Germany claim they have held talks with the Bayer star and are planning to launch a move.

Leverkusen have set an asking price of €100million [£85m] for Havertz, meaning Liverpool would have to break their club transfer record to sign him.

The Reds are well stocked in attack at present and may agree to allow Havertz to remain on loan at the BayArena for the remainder of the campaign before moving to Anfield in the summer if they do decide to make an offer in January.

The Merseyside outfit aren’t the only club interested in the youngster as Bild report Bayern Munich are also keen.

There is also understood to be interest from Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona suggested as potential suitors.

Barca are keen to strengthen their options in attack after losing Luis Suarez to injury and it has been claimed they have seen a move for Everton’s Richarlison knocked back.

The Catalan giants could now turn their attentions to Havertz and Bayer face a real battle to keep hold of the forward as the transfer deadline approaches.