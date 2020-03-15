Bosz ready to play hardball over Havertz fee this summer

Bayer Leverkusen

Share







Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz says midfielder Kai Havertz will only leave the club this summer for a fee near €100million.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Europe, with Havertz leading the way in the Bundesliga alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho.

Havertz has been one of the mainstays in Leverkusen’s team this season, making 22 appearances in the Bundesliga. He has found the back of the net on six occasions in the league, but he looks set for a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the clubs considering a summer move, but both look set to pay a hefty fee for his services.

Despite his tender age, Havertz is already into his fourth campaign with Leverkusen and Bosz says the club will not let him leave on the cheap.

The former Borussia Dortmund ace told Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad: “Everyone in Germany sees him as a child prodigy. He is from Aachen, has been here since he was eight. Nice boy to work with. Intelligent.

“He can’t be held on to next summer. That will be a transfer of €100 million. What am I saying? More than 100 million!”

Should it go ahead, Havertz will be hoping to impress at this summer’s European Championships. He made his Germany debut in 2018 and has since picked up seven caps for his country.

Thank you to our traveling fans who made the trip to Scotland to cheer us on ⚫️❤️! pic.twitter.com/mscPgKTikp — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) March 12, 2020

He was in action on Thursday and scored a penalty as Leverkusen proved too much for Rangers in a 3-1 win in their Europa League last-16 first-leg clash at Ibrox.