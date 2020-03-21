Tah shocked that Leverkusen match went ahead

Bayer Leverkusen

Share







Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah admits it is "terrifying" to think he was playing in front of 50,000 supporters earlier this month.

Germany international Tah was part of the Leverkusen side that claimed a 3-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox in the first leg of their Europa League last -6 tie on March 12 – one of the final matches played before the majority of competitions were shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A packed crowed were in attendance for the match in Glasgow and Tah still can’t believe the game was allowed to go ahead, particularly considering the developments that came about so quickly after the final whistle.

“To me, it feels like that game took place on another planet,” Tah was quoted as saying by the Daily Record. “If you look back at it now, to play in Glasgow in front of almost 50,000 fans is absolutely terrifying.

“The world has turned on its head and it’s unbelievable and frightening that the game went ahead.”

Tah has been working hard since the football season was suspended. He has helped set up the Sepp-Herberger-Foundation, which has already raised £100,000 to aid those working in football who have come under financial hardship since the lockdown.

The 24-year-old hopes others follow his lead, whether that comes by offering financial help or giving their time to those in need.

“I was the first to donate, but it’s not about the amount, it’s about solidarity in the football world. It’s also not about money – you can donate your time instead if it helps a grandmother get some important shopping,” the former Hamburg defender added.