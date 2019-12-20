Lewandowski earns high Heynckes praise

Bayern Munich

Jupp Heynckes has hailed the efforts of striker Robert Lewandowski after the Pole surpassed the goalscoring record of the former Bayern Munich manager.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has been in outstanding form this season, becoming the all-time leading Bundesliga goalscorer with his 221st effort against Freiburg last time out.

That goal on Wednesday night saw Heynckes drop down to second place in the goalscorer rankings but the 74-year-old was full of praise for Lewandowski’s achievement, and feels it’s the players attitude that has got him to where he is.

“What impresses me about Robert Lewandowski is his professionalism, ambition, passion, bite and fitness,” Heynckes told the German press agency. “He is an absolute world-class player, especially this season. It was a privilege for me to have worked with him.

“He deserved to outperform me in the eternal list of goalscorers.”

Lewandowski will be looking to add to his impressive tally when Bayern host Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern are back to winning ways after defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of the month.

The Bavarian giants brought an end to their losing run with victory over Tottenham in the Champions League before securing back-to-back wins over Werder Bremen and Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Bayern still have work to do if they are to reclaim their German crown, as they currently find themselves four points behind frontrunners RB Leipzig after the first 16 games of the season.