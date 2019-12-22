Flick given his chance at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have confirmed that interim boss Hansi Flick will stay on until the end of the current campaign.

The 54-year-old was given the role temporarily in November, after Niko Kovac had lost his job following the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Flick won his first four games in charge, with Bayern beating Olympiakos, Borussia Dortmund, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Crvena Zvezda.

He was originally told he would be in the role “until at least Christmas”, but after eight wins in 10 matches he will now stay on until May.

Flick has helped Bayern recover from back-to-back defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Four wins in a row in all competitions have now lifted the mood in the Bayern camp, and they are just four points behind leaders RB Leipzig and two behind second-placed Gladbach.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is still being considered for the role and Bayern’s board are planning talks at the end of the season.

However, Flick is now planning a title charge in 2020 as his team prepares to enjoy the winter break.

In a statement on the club’s website, Flick said: “I’m happy that FC Bayern is continuing to place trust in me as head coach.

“I really enjoy working with the team and the coaching team. We have achieved a good starting position for the second half of the season in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League.

“Now we’re recharging our batteries, and we’ll prepare ourselves intensively for the second half of the season at the training camp. Then we’ll try to achieve as many victories and titles as possible.”