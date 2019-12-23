Flick deserves Bayern chance

Bayern Munich

Share







Bayern Munich will keep Hansi Flick in charge for at least the rest of the season and after his results so far it looks like the right decision.

The Bavarians looked to be in a bit of turmoil before the sacking of Niko Kovac in November, but Flick has more than steadied the ship since taking over at the helm and has them back on course in the Bundesliga.

Winning an eighth straight title while under the leadership of Kovac was not looking likely, despite the fact he won the league and cup double last season, as things took a turn for the worse in this campaign.

🗣️ Hasan Salihamidžić: "I am happy that we will continue working together. Hansi deserves our trust. I am convinced we can achieve our sporting goals with him, whether in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal or the Champions League." pic.twitter.com/Ljqa5gvQqw — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 22, 2019

Rumours were rife that all was not well behind the scenes with the players unhappy with his methods and the omission of club legend Thomas Muller from the side.

Since Flick has taken charge, harmony in the dressing room has been restored, and despite a couple of blips, the evidence is there for all to see out on the pitch.

Bayern have won eight out of 10 games under Flick and sit just four points behind league leaders RB Leipzig heading into the winter break.

That is nothing and can easily be made up if the players continue to thrive under the leadership of the 54-year-old.

The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena clearly rate Flick very highly and he deserves to be given a chance until the end of the season, given the results he has produced.

There are still some big names out there who are out of work. Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri are the biggest two that spring to mind.

The duo must have crossed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s mind, and it may be that approaches to sound them out were made, but for now Flick is the man for the job.

Bayern have been shrewd to keep him in charge until the end of the season. They have not jumped in with the big contract like some clubs have done in the past and this way everyone has an opportunity to see if it is the right fit.

The jury is still out no doubt but Flick now has the chance over the next six months to make the job his own and Bayern have time to suss out the situation and make sure they have the right man.

The cynics may say they are waiting for Pochettino, who could be happy to take a break and wait until the end of the season before taking on his next challenge.

But if Flick carries on the way he is going, wins another Bundesliga and shines in the Champions League then the job could be his for the next few years.