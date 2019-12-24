Salihamidzic downplays January arrivals

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says he is expecting a quite January transfer window for the Bavarian giants.

It has already been a season of ups and downs for the reigning Bundesliga champions, who saw head coach Niko Kovac lose his job earlier this winter.

Hansi Flick has been given the job until the end of the season and now there has been plenty of speculation over potential new faces in the January window.

Manchester City and Germany star Leroy Sane was strongly linked with a move to the Allianz Arena over the summer but Bayern failed to get a deal over the line for the player who has missed the competitive season so far through injury.

Reports had suggested Bayern’s interest has not diminished and the club could go back in for Sane next month.

However, Salihamidzic claims there will be little business done in January and feels the current squad are more than capable of challenging for major honours home and abroad this term.

When asked about potential arrivals over the coming weeks at the Allianz Arena, Salihamidzic told Sky Sports: “It’s not good to speak about players from other clubs.

“We will leave all options open for us in the transfer market, but I don’t think much will happen.”

The Bayern squad are currently enjoying the winter break and won’t return to Bundesliga action until January 19 when they make the trip to the capital to face Hertha Berlin.

Bayern find themselves down in third place in the Bundesliga standings with four points between them and frontrunners RB Leipzig.