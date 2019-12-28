Batista Meier making the most of Bayern chance

Bayern Munich youngster Oliver Batista Meier is desperate to make the most of his promotion to the first-team squad.

Batista Meier previously trained with the seniors before breaking his ankle. However, after six months out, he returned to training with the Under-19s and is now o nto 10 goals and six assists in his first 23 competitive games for the youngsters.

That form has not gone unnoticed, with interim boss Hansi Flick calling him and fellow youngsters Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku and Sarpreet Singh into the squad in November.

Batista Meier is yet to make his Bundesliga debut but could be given a chance when the division returns from the winter break, with Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin first up on January 19.

The 18-year-old is clearly enjoying the experience of working alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara.

However, as an attacking midfielder, he feels closer to Philippe Coutinho, who he has more than his position in common with.

Meier was born in Kaiserslautern to a German mother and Brazilian father and the Samba influence in his play has seen him compared to the former Liverpool midfielder.

Batista Meier says he is trying to improve every day, so that when he gets his chance with the first team, he will be ready to take it.

“I was delighted to be promoted to the first team. It’s a dream playing with guys like Robert Lewandowski every day,” he told the Bundesliga’s website.

“There’s always something to learn from them in a football-sense but it’s their mentality that makes such a difference.”