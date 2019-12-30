Boateng offered Bayern lifeline

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has not ruled out keeping hold of defender Jerome Boateng beyond the end of the January transfer window.

The centre-half has been with Bayern since 2011 but has struggled for regular action this term, managing just nine Bundesliga appearances.

The Germany international had been tipped to move on in the winter window and has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Italian giants Juventus, while Arsenal could offer the former Manchester City man another chance to impress in the Premier League.

Flick accepts there is a chance Boateng will leave the Allianz Arena but would be happy to keep the 31-year-old in his squad, with the final decision down to the defender himself.

“I get along with him and we talk openly,” Flick told German publication kicker . “Against Wolfsburg he came into the side and had some problems but then he showed he has the quality to play for Bayern.

“Jerome has to make the decision about his future because it’s about his career.”

Boateng has started two of Bayern’s last three games but has been removed from the action at half-time on both occasions.

Flick also confirmed a new right-back will be a target in January as he sees Benjamin Pavard as a centre-half, despite being brought in as a full-back.