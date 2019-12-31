Flick talks up Kimmich in midfield role

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick believes Joshua Kimmich’s future is in the centre of midfield with the Bavarian giants.

Having established himself predominantly as a right-back, Kimmich has also found himself playing in a defensive midfield role.

Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jupp Heynckes, Niko Kovac, and Flick have played the Germany international in both positions during their tenures at the Allianz Arena.

However, Flick now feels Kimmich can settle into a number six role at the reigning Bundesliga champions and feels that’s where the 24-year-old will be able to shine the most going forward.

Flick told Kicker: “He is already playing this position and will do so in the future for the national team.

“He still has more potential for the central defensive midfield; he is even more focused there; he can read the game well and has good options both with the ball and against the ball.”

The talk of Kimmich focusing on being a central midfielder has led to speculation Bayern could look to bring in a right-back in the upcoming January transfer window.

Reports in Germany have suggested Bayern are considering a move for Lukas Klostermann at RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old Germany international has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, helping Leipzig to move two points clear at the top of the table before the winter break.

Leipzig would be reluctant to allow one of their first-team regulars to leave halfway through the season but the lure of Bayern might be too much for the youngster.