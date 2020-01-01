Davies happy to muck in

Alphonso Davies sees his long-term future in midfield but is happy to play at full back to help Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first half of the season for the Bavarians, making 13 Bundesliga appearances, including nine starts.

The Canada international has been backed by Hansi Flick since the coach replaced Niko Kovac in the Allianz Arena dugout on November 3, and he has repaid that faith with some superb displays including a goal and four assists.

He has helped Bayern rise to third in the German top-flight standings at the winter break and they look set to mount another title challenge when action resumes later this month.

The German giants are just four points behind table-topping RB Leipzig and will have Die Roten Bullen plus second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach looking over their shoulders in the coming months.

Davies looks set to play a big part and does not mind in which position he features – at least in the short term.

“It’s different. My mindset growing up was attack, attack, attack, but now it’s defend, defend, defend,” he told the Edmonton Sun. “I’m playing the game as a defender right now, and hopefully one day they put me up top. But I’m happy to play whatever position the coach puts me.”

Bayern will return against a resurgent Hertha Berlin under Jurgen Klinsmann on January 19 before they welcome fifth-placed Schalke six days later.

They are also safely though to the knockout stage of the Champions League having taken maximum points from their six group games.