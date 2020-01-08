Gnabry adds to Bayern injury worries

Bayern Munich’s injury woes have increased with the news that Serge Gnabry is struggling with an Achilles problem.

The Bavarians are currently enjoying a warm-weather training stint in Doha, Qatar but Germany winger Gnabry will play no further part after being sent home for treatment.

News of the winger’s problem means further worries for Bayern boss Hans Flick who admits “the personnel situation is really poor”.

Winger Kingsley Coman has a knee injury, while defensive midfielder Javi Martinez and defenders Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule have ongoing issues.

Flick needs his best players back fit and raring to go as the Bavarians look to chase down table-topping RB Leipzig over the second half of the Bundesliga campaign.

There is also the small matter of a Champions League last-16 tie against Premier League Chelsea on the horizon, with Europe’s elite club competition restarting in late February.

There was one crumb of comfort for the beleaguered coach as top-scorer Robert Lewandowski is expected to be back soon after the Poland international underwent groin surgery last month.

The defending Bundesliga champions are set to return on January 19 against Hertha Berlin, who now have former Bayern and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann in the dugout.

The 55-year-old has already seen a response from his players since replacing Ante Covic at the helm and it will be a tough beginning after the winter break.

Bayern full-back Joshua Kimmich will miss the game with a suspension for collecting five yellow cards – another issue for Flick to deal with.