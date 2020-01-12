Kimmich concerned over squad depth at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich has admitted to feeling concerned over the lack of depth in the squad.

The 2019-20 campaign has been somewhat of an up and down one for Bayern and Kimmich believes that could be down to a lack of senior options.

Bayern lost veteran duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last term, while Rafinha, Mats Hummels and Renato Sanchez also moved on.

Niko Kovac, who was at the helm when the season started, drafted in Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, although injuries have taken their toll.

Some lacklustre performances saw Kovac sacked on November 3 and Hansi Flick has been in temporary charge in the meantime.

Results have improved but Bayern will return from the winter break sitting third in the Bundesliga, four points adrift of leaders RB Leipzig.

Bayern played a winter break friendly on Saturday, losing 5-2 to Nurnberg, without several of their senior players.

Serge Gnabry missed out due to an Achilles problem, joining Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman on the treatment table.

Kimmich believes further injuries could leave Flick with a wafer-thin squad for the second half of the campaign as they look to compete on multiple fronts, and he has urged the hierarchy to act.

“At the training camp in Doha you can see that we’ve actually only got 12 or 13 professional players in the squad and the rest are youth,” Kimmich said.

“We might play until the end of the season in all three competitions and we have lots of international players too, so we need more players who are fit.”

Flick recently hinted that reinforcements could be on the cards and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is understood to be a top target after missing out on signing him last summer.