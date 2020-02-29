Rummenigge apologises as Bayern’s win overshadowed

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has apologised for the actions of some Byern Munich supporters during Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Hoffenheim.

The result of the match at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena was never really in doubt after Bayern raced into 3-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Joshua Zirkzee.

Philippe Coutinho then netted either side of half-time before Leon Goretzka rounded off the scoring just after the hour mark.

However, it is what followed that will dominate the headlines. In the 77th minute, Bayern supporters unveiled an offensive banner aimed at Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp, the man who has bankrolled their rise to the top flight.

The match was twice suspended by the referee, with Bayern’s players and staff attempting to plead with supporters to remove the banner.

Both sets of players were eventually taken off the pitch and, when they did return, the remaining minutes were played out with the two teams merely passing the ball around at a slow pace.

Result: 0-6. The sporting success of #TSGFCB is of secondary importance, however. Due to hateful banners targeting Dietmar Hopp in the FC Bayern fan block, the game was suspended. After returning to the pitch, the teams ran down the clock by passing the ball amongst themselves. pic.twitter.com/GUonicjf5F — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 29, 2020

This is not the first time Hoffenheim’s owner has faced abuse from visiting fans. Borussia Dortmund supporters were handed a two-year ban by the German Football Association from attending matches at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena following their behaviour towards Hopp earlier this season.

Bayern’s players and staff came together alongside Hopp and the Hoffenheim team at the end of the match to show solidarity towards the owner and Rummenigge has now apologised for the actions of the supporters involved.

“I am deeply ashamed for the behaviour of these people. The moment has come when all of German football must act together against this chaos. It is the ugly face of football,” Rummenigge told Bayern’s official website.

“I am deeply ashamed for Dietmar Hopp, who is a very fine man of honour and made sure that not only football, but all sport in this region got a positive face. I also apologised to him.

“There is no excuse for this. We have had the incidents filmed and intend to hold the people accountable who have deeply discredited FC Bayern today.”