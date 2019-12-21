Favre irked by wasteful Dortmund

Manager Lucien Favre felt an inability to convert several clear-cut chances was behind Borussia Dotmund’s disappointing loss to Hoffenheim on Friday night.

Mario Gotze gave BVB a 17th-minute lead at PreZero Arena and that is the way it stayed until Sargis Adamyan levelled on 79 minutes.

It seemed the points would be shared until Andrej Kramaric bagged the winner with three minutes left on the clock, after a long video assistant referee delay, to see Hoffenheim move up to sixth place in the Bundesliga standings.

Dortmund remain fourth, four points behind table-topping RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach in second, but the duo could pull seven clear after Saturday’s fixtures.

The men in black and yellow have had no problems scoring goals this term, with 41 from 17 games played, but Favre bemoaned their lack of a cutting edge in front of goal and felt they may have tried too hard.

“We had complete control over the game,” he said. “We failed to score our clear-cut chances, of which we had five or six. It would have been easy to make it 2-0 or 3-0.

“We had huge chances but we didn’t play right, sometimes we over-complicated things.”

England’s Jadon Sancho failed to score for the first time in eight games, missing out on the chance to break the record for Bundesliga goals scored in a calendar year by a teenager.

Top game vs a very strong side, disappointed to only come away with a point! @BVB another ⚽️ n assist 💪🏼

Hopefully everything should be ok with my leg 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2f18ywaEQ1 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) December 17, 2019

Dortmund now have a four-week break and will return to league action on January 18 when they travel to Augsburg.