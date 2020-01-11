Favre not planning to rush new boy Haaland into action

Erling Braut Haaland will not be rushed into competitive action by Borussia Dortmund, according to head coach Lucien Favre.

Norway international Haaland is a high-profile arrival at Dortmund following his recent acquisition from Salzburg and big things are expected of the teenager after he scored 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for his former club over the first half of the season.

The 19-year-old was handed his BVB debut during Saturday’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Mainz in Marbella and he will be hoping to use the winter break to prove his worth ahead of the return of the Bundesliga later this month.

Haaland has previously spoken of his desire to play in front of the world-renowned Dortmund supporters at Signal Iduna Park and his first chance to do that will come against Cologne on January 24.

The forward’s competitive debut could be away from home, however, if he is selected for BVB’s first game after the winter break at Augsburg.

However, there are no guarantees the forward will feature in either of those matches, with Favre indicating that he will not be rushing the youngster into action until he is fully integrated into the fold.

“He hasn’t been training long, so we’re being cautious about how we bring him into the team,” Favre told reporters. “We’ll integrate him into our system gradually, but when he’s fit there’s no doubt he’ll bring us a lot of joy.”