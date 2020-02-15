Frankfurt scalp gives Dortmund boost for PSG tie – Sancho

Borussia Dortmund

Share







Jadon Sancho felt Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday night was the perfect way to prepare to face Paris Saint Germain.

The 19-year-old winger bagged his 13th Bundesliga goal of the season as BVB moved up to second in the German top-flight standings with an emphatic victory at Westfalenstadion.

They are level on 42 points with RB Leipzig while table-topping Bayern Munich are a point better off and in line to claim an eighth consecutive title.

Lukasz Piszczek made it 1-0 after 33 minutes before Sancho doubled the lead four minutes after the break, with Erling Braut Haland and Raphael Guerreiro then putting the gloss on the performance.

Borussia Dortmund wonderkids Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland scored again as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt to move up to second in the Bundesliga. More 👉 https://t.co/Uygjidyuow #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/wWmBsuUGqM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 15, 2020

Dortmund are set to host the Ligue 1 giants in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Europe’s elite club competition on Tuesday and Sancho believes it was vital they went into that game after a resounding win.

“We knew today we going to be a tough game, especially after losing last week against Leverkusen,” he told bundesliga.com after the game. “So we just had to put on a performance before the Champions League, and we did that well today.”

PSG will head into that match full of confidence as they sit 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and can put more points on the board when they face Amiens on Saturday.

RB Leipzig are in action at home to Werder Bremen while the Bavarians are away to FC Koln on Sunday afternoon as they look to keep thier noses in front.