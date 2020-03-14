Champions League key in United’s pursuit of Sancho

Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are reportedly confident of signing Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho if they qualify for the Champions League.

Sancho has been widely tipped to leave Dortmund at the end of the season and United are understood to be the frontrunners for his signature.

The 19-year-old scored 12 times in the Bundesliga during his first full season with the senior side after completing an £8million switch from Manchester City.

He has already surpassed that tally in 2019-20, netting on 14 occasions and laying on 15 assists as his stock continues to rise.



A return to England looks inevitable for the highly-talented teenager, with Chelsea, Liverpool and United all reportedly keen although Bayern Munich are hoping to keep him in the Bundesliga.

The forward would fit in perfectly at United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to focus on adding youngsters to his squad.

Reports suggest United are growing increasingly confident of snapping up Sancho at the end of the season, but getting a deal over the line would ride largely on qualifying for the Champions League.

Sancho is unlikely to be open to making the switch to Old Trafford if they are unable to offer him the chance to play at the highest level.

United are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have boosted their chances of earning a berth in the elite European competition.

They sit fifth in the Premier League, three points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea, and have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after beating LASK 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.