Stindl sees room for improvement after Gladbach win

Borussia Monchengladbach captain Lars Stindl was delighted with his side’s 3-2 win at Augsburg but feels they can improve further.

Stindl provided the assist for the opener early in the second half as he set up Ramy Bensebaini and soon after the skipper made it 2-0 but Augsburg hit back through Eduard Lowen.

Stindl grabbed his second of the afternoon with just over 10 minutes to play to open up a 3-1 lead but Augsburg reduced the deficit through Alfred Finnbogason to ensure a nervy finish.

The victory means Gladbach are still involved in the Bundesliga title fight as they sit six points behind pacesetters Bayern Munich, but Stindl wasn’t completely satisfied with the win.

“We can take a lot from this game,” he told the club website. “Firstly, that we shouldn’t have been so careless after going 3-1 up. We need to work on our positioning, so that the opposition can’t get back into it.

“We want to improve on this as a team – these are just the little things that need tweaking.”

Gladbach entertain Borussia Dortmund in the next round of Bundesliga fixtures and a win would see them move ahead of BVB and potentially as high as second in the table.

“We’ll analyse the game in Augsburg as much as we can and get ready for a big game against Dortmund,” Stindl added. “We’re really excited for the match and will give our all in order to win.”