Eintracht ace Silva open to permanent stay

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has admitted he would be open to staying in the Bundesliga when his loan deal expires in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old is currently on a two-year loan at Frankfurt, having left Milan in 2019 after a disappointing run of form.

Silva earned his big-money move from Milan after scoring 17 goals in 41 matches for Porto between 2015 and 2017.

Milan fans hoped he was the answer to their forward woes, but Silva only scored two league goals in 25 games.

He was eventually loaned to Sevilla where he netted nine in 27, and he has already got four in 12 matches for the German giants.

Unstoppable 5 well deserved goals ⚽️ What a good night! Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/7xAonIJSfa — André Silva (@andrevsilva19) February 7, 2020

Silva has had to overcome injuries this season but the Portugal international claims he is starting to find his best form, and he has refused to rule out a permanent stay in Germany.

He told the official Bundesliga website: “I think I’m going in the right direction again now, I’m feeling good, I’m working near to my best. Every day that passes feels better than the other days. So, I’m feeling very good.

“So, I think these adventures like in the Bundesliga and the other leagues that I play, it makes me a better player and a better human.

“I have a dream, of course. I’ll try to be the best striker of all time, but it’s too soon to speak about this. It’s too soon to speak about that. I will try my best and let’s see what happens.”