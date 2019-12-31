Klinsmann not resting on laurels

Coach Jurgen Klinsmann insists Hertha Berlin are not safe from the threat of relegation yet despite an upturn in fortunes.

The Germany legend, who was named on Hertha’s supervisory board in November, was handed the managerial reins on November 27 after the sacking of Ante Covic.

Only the number of goals scored kept Hertha above the 16th-place relegation play-off spot when the former Inter, Tottenham and Bayern Munich striker took the job but they are now in 12th position, having opened up a four-point gap to the bottom three.

Die Alte Dame have secured wins over Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen, while holding Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach to draws and things seem to be heading in the right direction.

However, the man who managed Germany for two years and the USA for five, is refusing to get carried away with the situation.

“We’re still in the relegation battle,” he told the club’s official website. “Everyone can see how tight the table is – there’s only a few points between us and the relegation zone.

“We’ve picked up some good points in recent weeks and that’s given us a boost. However, we’re by no means out of the woods.”

The Bundesliga clubs are currently enjoying the winter break and league action will not restart until the third week in January.

Hertha will be severely tested on the resumption, however, as Klinsmann will welcome champions Bayern Munich to Olympiastadion on Sunday, January 19 before a trip to the Volkswagen Arena to face Wolfsburg six days later.