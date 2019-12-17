Leipzig admit Haaland offer

RB Leipzig

Share







RB Leipzig have confirmed an offer for RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland but Manchester United are said to be leading the hunt for the striker.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest properties in the European game, with 28 goals from 22 appearances in all competitions this season, including 16 in the league.

That return was always going to alert the biggest teams and reports claim United will offer him a bumper pay deal to play at the Theatre of Dreams.

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland has reportedly made it clear to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United are his first choice. The papers 👉 https://t.co/0BhYrtTwo7 pic.twitter.com/N68GxO5tsM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 15, 2019

There will doubtless be more offers on the table as the season unwinds but it remains to be seen if Salzburg even entertain the idea of him leaving in January.

Leipzig have made no secret of their admiration for the Norway international, whose father Alf-Inge played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City during a 12-year professional career.

As a defensive midfielder, Haaland senior was more concerned with keeping goals out than scoring but it is at the other end of the pitch that his son does his best work.

Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed that talks have taken place between the parties concerned and it is now a waiting game.

“We have shown what we can offer him and which part he could play in our team. It’s now up to him,” he told Kicker.

Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann stated last week that he had spoken to the talented youngster, saying: “I tried to explain to him in good English what my idea of football is. I think it went quite well.”