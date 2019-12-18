Werner credits Nagelsmann for scoring streak

Striker Timo Werner feels the flexibility that RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has given him this season is behind his prolific goalscoring form.

Werner, 23, has bagged 23 goals from 24 appearances for Die Roten Bullen this term, with 18 coming in the Bundesliga.

In his three previous seasons at the club, the man capped 29 times by Germany notched 21, 13 and 16 goals in the German top flight, so is well on track to better than number by a considerable margin.

Nagelsmann, at just 32 years of age, replaced Ralf Rangnick at the helm last summer and has guided his side to the top of the Bundesliga standings.

They are three points clear of Borussia Monchengladbach, having played a game more, while German giants Bayern Munich are seven points adrift.

Werner’s form has gone a long way in helping them to the summit and the former Stuttgart ace, speaking after Tuesday’s 3-3 draw away at Borussia Dortmund, hailed the influence of his coach.

“I’ve become more versatile under Julian Nagelsmann and have already played in a number of positions,” he said. “I haven’t just played out on the left or right like today against BVB but also as a number 10 or lone striker.”

Werner scored twice in six second-half minutes at Westfalenstadion as the Saxony outfit came back from 2-0 down to claim a share of the spoils.

Leipzig have one more fixture before the winter break and will welcome 10th-placed Augsburg to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.