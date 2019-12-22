Can Leipzig hold on to top spot in Germany?

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig have broken the mould in Germany by topping the Bundesliga at Christmas and look to have a great chance of staying there.

It is fair to say this is the most open title race in recent Bundesliga history and there is a good chance that Bayern Munich’s hot streak of winning seven in a row could come to an end.

That will be the case if Leipzig have anything to do with it, and the fact that Julian Nagelsmann’s side have won the herbstmeisterschaft’ (autumn championship), will give them real hope they can go all the way.

Star striker Timo Werner rightly points out that nothing has been won yet and there is a long way to go, but the very fact that Leipzig sit top of the pile at this point in the season is enough reason in itself to get excited.

For the first time since 2010, a team other than Bayern or Borussia Dortmund are in pole position at the halfway point, and Leipzig are definitely the team to catch for the remainder of the season.

It was Bayer Leverkusen who were top at the halfway point of the 2009/10 season and Bayern did go on to reel them in and claim the title, so supporters of the Bavarian giants will not be too concerned just yet.

However, Leipzig are showing signs that they have what it takes to go all the way and win the Bundesliga, and it is down to the rest to try and stop them.

In Nagelsmann they have one of the best young, forward thinking coaches in Europe and he has shown already he has the nous to get one over on his rivals.

He also has the quality players in his squad and the key to winning the title is most likely to rest on keeping them fit.

In attack they have Werner who has fired home 18 goals so far this season, just one less than Robert Lewandowski, and if he stays fit and firing then Leipzig have a chance.

Leipzig are also showing they have the fight and determination to hang in there and grind out a win when things are not going their way. As was shown in the recent 3-1 win over Augbsurg as they rattled home three goals in the last 22 minutes to come from behind.

The Bulls now have a two-point lead over another surprise package, Borussia Monchengladbach, with Bayern four points off the pace in third, while Schalke are a further three points back.

The challenge is sure to come from Bayern, who have found some stability under caretaker coach Hansi Flick, who looks set to keep the job until the end of the season.

No club from the old east Germany has won the Bundesliga title since the nation was reunited back in 1990, but there is a growing believe that Leipzig, who are in just their third season in the top flight, could be the team to do it.