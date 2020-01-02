Leipzig look to end Upamecano rumours

RB Leipzig have attempted to end rumours that Dayot Upamecano could leave the club this month following interest from Arsenal.

Upamecano has shone for Die Bullen since joining from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-year-deal in January 2017.

Before that he had made his senior debut for FC Liefering, having joined the Austrian outfit from Valenciennes two years previously.

The 21-year-old was born in France and has represented his country up to under-21 level and has been tipped for a call-up to the senior squad.

Congratulations on being named in the #UCL Breakthrough Team of the Year 2019, Dayot #Upamecano! 👏 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/RsfzDuO7eW — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 2, 2020

With Champions League experience, the defender has fit a lot into his short career and Arsenal see him as the man to shore up their back line.

Calum Chambers, David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have all struggled this season. Meanwhile, Rob Holding has again been hampered by fitness issues and Shkodran Mustafi’s confidence is at rock bottom after failing to find a move away in the summer.

If the club do look to offload Mustafi, Upamecano would be their first choice and a £50m fee has been mentioned in the press.

Such money may usually tempt Leipzig to sell but a tweet sent by the club on Wednesday look to have ended any chance of a deal being done this month.

An Arsenal fan posted a tweet reading: “Me waiting for Upamecano to be announced” and the Bundesliga leaders replied with an image featuring the text “I’ve got some bad news.”

Upamecano is seen as hot property with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid also linked with his signature.

For now, it appears Julian Nagelsmann will be able to call on him until the summer, with a bidding war between the interested parties on the cards once the 2019-20 campaign is completed.