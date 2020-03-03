What makes in-demand strike star Timo Werner so good?

Timo Werner is set to be one of the most in-demand players of the summer transfer window but it is not only his goals that make him a very attractive signing.

The German international has always had an eye for goal but has taken his game to another level this season when firing home 25 goals for RB Leipzig as they have launched a push for the Bundesliga title.

The top clubs throughout Europe are ready to get the cheque book out, and if reports are to be believed then the current European champions, Liverpool, are said to be in the box seat to do a deal.

Doubts over the future of Mohamed Salah remain. It has even been claimed that Liverpool could be willing to cash in and if they do then Werner could be a more than adequate replacements.

But they are not the only interested party. Manchester United are also very keen and would like to team him up with Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho in the summer, so the battle for his signature is on.

But what makes Werner so good? His goals is the obvious answer, but there is so much more to his game than just putting the ball in the net. For starters he also prides himself on his assists, laying on eight for his team-mates so far this season.

Combine those two attributes with devastating pace and it is easy to see why he is one of the most feared attackers in European football right now. There are not many quicker in world football and his pace frightens the life out of defenders.

Werner is also benefitting from being handed more freedom to play pretty much wherever he wants by coach Julian Nagelsmann, who without doubt has brought the best out of him.

Last season he was very one dimensional playing off the shoulder most of the time, but now he’s very happy to pull out into wide positions, creating space for his team-mates and laying on chances for them.

This season he is more canny, taking a touch and setting up a team-mate rather than having a hopeful shot at goal. Werner can pick a clever pass and is an excellent crosser of the ball, as he has shown on a regular basis in this campaign.

The arrival of Christopher Nkunku has also helped him. The midfielder has laid on more assists than anyone for him, but with even better players around him, it is scary to think how good Werner could be.

That is what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be thinking as Liverpool work hard behind the scenes to get the deal done.