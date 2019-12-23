Gregoritsch signs for Schalke

Schalke have completed the signing of Michael Gregoritsch on loan from Bundesliga rivals Augsburg until the end of the season.

The forward has signed a deal after falling out of favour at Augsburg under current boss Martin Schmidt.

The Austrian international has only made six Bundesliga appearances this season and has failed to score in any of them.

Now, he is set to join up with David Wagner’s side for the rest of the season and will fight for a place in the side with fellow forwards Guido Burgstaller and Benito Raman.

Gregoritsch’s only goal this season has come for his country when Austria defeated Latvia 6-0 in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Now, he will be hoping to get among the goals at the Veltins Arena and the rangy 25-year-old says he is happy to have made the move.

“I am really looking forward to this new challenge and I see this as a great opportunity for me to play for such a massive club,” he said. “I can hardly wait to play in front of the Schalke fans cheering us on.”

“We are delighted to be adding Michael Gregoritsch to our squad for the second half of the season. He has proven himself in the Bundesliga already and his qualities will strengthen our attack,” said sporting director Jochen Schneider.

Gregoritsch had a decent goalscoring record for Augsburg in his two-and-a-half-year spell, scoring 19 in 70 games, including 13 in 32

Before then, he had a two-year spell with Hamburg where he netted 10 goals in 55 games.

He will wear the number 11 shirt for Schalke and the deal does not include the option of a permanent deal.

Schalke currently lie fifth in the Bundesliga table, seven points adrift of RB Leipzig who are at the summit.