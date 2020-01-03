Wagner battle for Juve ace

Schalke 04

Bundesliga side Schalke are one of a number of clubs ready to make a move for Juventus star Merih Demiral during the current transfer window.

Boss David Wagner faces a real battle to land the centre-half as clubs across Europe have been alerted to the fact he may be available this month.

The Turkish international only joined Juventus back in the summer from Sassuolo for a fee in the region of £15m, but he has failed to make an immediate impact and struggled for starts under Maurizio Sarri.

That has led to the interest from across Europe and, as well as Wagner’s side, there is also reported interest from Manchester United, Leicester, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and, most of all, Arsenal, but Schalke believe they could swing the deal by offering almost guaranteed game-time.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be be backed by the board and they need a new defender after the injury to Calum Chambers, who has an ACL injury and will be out for up to nine months.

They are ready to offer £42.5m – a fee likely to be too rich for Schalke to match although it is not guaranteed to be enough.

The 21-year-old has fought his way back into the Juventus side and started the last four games for the Serie A champions, so may decide to stay where he is for now.