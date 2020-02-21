Schneider talks up Taitague talents after American pens new Schalke deal

Head of Sport Jochen Schneider feels Nick Taitague is fully deserving of his new deal at Schalke after an unfortunate run of injuries.

The 21-year-old American has had his progress halted after a run of injuries but he has done enough to convince the club’s hierarchy he’s deserving of fresh terms.

Taitague was set to see his contract expire this summer with the Royal Blues, but the Bundesliga outfit have decided to extend his stay until June 2021, with the option of a further 12 months.

Schneider has been understanding regarding the midfielder’s injury plight but feels the youngster deserves his chance to continue his development at the club.

“Nick joined the club as a huge talent, but has been unlucky with injuries over the past few years. He’s now got another chance to establish himself in professional football,” Schneider told the club’s official website. “We believe in Nick and are glad to give him this chance.”

Taitague managed to start two matches for Schalke U23s in the fourth division at the end of last year, before travelling with the first team for their winter training camp in January in Fuento Alamo.

The youngster will be hoping he can now enjoy a clean bill of health and start to work his way into the plans of the Schalke first-team coach and former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

Six-place Schalke are back in Bundesliga action on Saturday when they host second-placed RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena.