Bremen boss vows to stick to philosophy

Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt accepts his side are in a relegation battle but insists they cannot afford to abandon their philosophy.

Bremen slipped to a 1-0 defeat at FC Koln on Saturday as Jhon Cordoba’s first half effort proved decisive.

Kohfeldt felt his side appeared nervous over the course of the game and concedes they “offered very little going forward”, and although he was happy overall with their defensive performance, admitted “the defending was poor for their goal”.

Werder’s next game is a trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf after the Bundesliga’s winter break and Kohfeldt is keen to make use of the time off.

The Weserstadion outfit head into the hiatus on the back of four consecutive defeats, including losses to relegation rivals Paderborn, Mainz and Saturday’s to the Billy Goats.

Bremen sit second from bottom in the table after 17 games with just 14 points, leaving them three points behind Koln in the final safe spot. Kohfeldt is aware his side face a battle to avoid the drop but he says they will not alter their approach to the game as they push for survival.

“I’m really happy that we now have a bit of a break,” Kohfeldt told the club website. “We need to pull ourselves together and get ready for the second half of the season. We had confirmation today of what we’ve been saying over the past few weeks. We need to stick to our way of playing football, even in a relegation battle.”

Bremen lost defender Ludwig Augustinsson and midfielder Philipp Bargfrede to injury in the second half at the RheinEnergieStadion. Augustinsson, who missed the first few months of the season with a knee injury, appeared to sustain a hamstring problem and the Bremen manager says he will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the problem.