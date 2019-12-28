Saints stopper on Bremen radar

Werder Bremen

Share







Werder Bremen are reportedly keen to re-sign Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old first joined the Bundesliga outfit in January 2015 and made 54 appearances all competitions for the club before Borussia Monchengladbach came calling in the summer of 2016.

The Denmark international performed well in the heart of defence, catching the eye of Saints scouts and leading to an £18m move to St Mary’s in the summer of 2018.

He penned a four-year deal with the Premier League outfit and enjoyed 23 top-flight starts in 2018-2019, ending the season with a few spells in the treatment room due to groin issues.

Werder Bremen are interested in re-signing Jannik Vestergaard on a loan deal, according to German source DeichStube. Jannik was a rock in their defence for two seasons before he left for Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. Should we let the Dane go for game time? #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/Q5D6juUIcg — Southampton Page (@SouthamptonPage) December 28, 2019

The man who began his career at Hoffenheim has played 11 times this term and, according to Sky in Germany, Werder want to take him back to Weser-Stadion in the new year.

The rangy centre-back has not featured in the Premier League since November 9 and, with the south-coast outfit enjoying a revival, it is open to question whether manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will look to change a winning formula.

A move away might be best for all parties concerned although Vestergaard has been named among the substitutes for their last four Premier League games and the boss will not want to be short of numbers in case of injuries.

His current Saints deal runs until June 2022 and it might be that the German outfit try to secure a loan deal for their former player with a view to making it permanent at the end of the season.