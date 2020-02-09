Kohfeldt vows to fight on at Bremen

Werder Bremen

Share







Florian Kohfeldt is convinced he is the right man to lead Werder Bremen after Saturday’s damaging home defeat to Union Berlin.

Bremen claimed an impressive DFB Pokal win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday but were unable to follow up their cup heroics in the Bundesliga.

🗣️ #Kohfeldt: "We didn't manage to implement our game plan at all. We let Union neutralise us and were too casual. We lost our heads in the second half, particularly when it came to dealing with counterattacks. I'm incredibly disappointed."#werder #SVWFCU pic.twitter.com/2Qvw5EMy3u — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) February 8, 2020

Werder went down 2-0 at home to Union Berlin and have now lost their last three games in the league.

The Weserstadion outfit sit in 17th place in the Bundesliga and are just one point clear of bottom club Paderborn, with Werder four points adrift of safety.

There has been speculation head coach Kohfeldt could be sacked but he believes he can guide his side away from danger.

“I’m still full of confidence in my work,” he said, as reported by the club’s official website. “I can only say that I will keep fighting and can only make my case through my performance. We are Werder Bremen, we have to stay in the Bundesliga. I’m not thinking about myself, my only concern is the club.”

The Bremen squad appear united behind their boss and midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt says speculation over Kohfeldt’s future is a “load of rubbish”.

Perhaps most importantly, sporting director Frank Baumann has offered Kohfeldt his backing and he insists the club aren’t looking to make a change.

He said: “We’re fully behind Flo. We wouldn’t be in a different situation with a different coach on the sidelines. We’re confident that we can get out of this together.”