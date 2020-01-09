Race for top goalscorers hots up in Championship

Championship

Championship clubs are scrambling around for that striker who can get the goals needed to achieve their ambitions this season.

We take a look at three forwards who fit the bill and have already got clubs in the second tier fighting for their signatures.

Dwight Gayle

A man who continues to struggle for game-time in the Premier League, Dwight Gayle once again has been linked with a drop down to the Championship.

Gayle thrived at West Brom last season and almost helped the Baggies secure promotion back to the top flight, only to fall short in the play-offs.

Reports had suggested West Brom could go back in for a loan deal to try and sign the forward, while Nottingham Forest have also been linked.

However, it seems Newcastle United are looking to cash in on a player thought to be valued at £15m by the Magpies.

That is likely to price most, if not all, clubs in the Championship out of a move for the experienced forward.

It is worth watching this space, though, as everything can change when teams get desperate for that last piece of the puzzle in the dying stages of the January transfer window.

Billy Sharp

Another player struggling for starts in the Premier League is Sheffield United club captain Billy Sharp.

Talking to the press on Thursday, Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed he would not stand in the way of the 33-year-old forward were he to choose to go out on loan to the Championship.

Frontrunners Leeds United and Middlesbrough have both been linked with the forward, who has only managed one start in the Premier League this season.

Sharp has already had a spell at Elland Road and could feel he has unfinished business with the Whites after his time at the club was brought to an end under their previous owner.

Eddie Nketiah

A player who has already shown his quality in the Championship with Leeds this season, Eddie Nketiah is attracting plenty of interest after being called back from his loan spell at Elland Road by Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is eager for the youngster to get more minutes than he was at Leeds as he played second fiddle to fellow striker Patrick Bamford under Marcelo Bielsa.

Three clubs in the Championship have been linked with a six-month loan deal, with Bristol City thought to be leading the chase ahead of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Forest.