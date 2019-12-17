Struber eager to improve Barnsley’s case for the defence

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber says he'll be focusing all his attention on the side's defence this week as he plots their survival in the Championship.

A cracking 5-3 win over QPR at the weekend has boosted the Tykes’ chances of staying in the second tier but it was still a display that was full of mistakes at the back and the manager wants to cure that as soon as he can.

Struber intends to use a free week to put all his focus on the back line as they relegation battle continues.

“The reality is we conceded three goals. We have to work very very hard on the training pitch in the next week,” the Austrian said.

“My to-do list is long but, step by step, we will get better in our process and I hope next week we will have good performances and get more points. We have a free week now and the training will help us to be a more compact team in defence.

“I have a plan for the next week so that we can do that.”

The headlines were taken by Conor Chaplin with his hat-trick but the boss was eager to point out it was a team effort that won the points and not all down to one man.

Next up for Barnsley, who still sit bottom of the Championship table four points adrift of safety, is a trip to Millwall on Saturday before a clash with table toppers West Brom on Boxing Day