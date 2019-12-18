Diaby talks up Barnsley’s chances

Barnsley

Share







Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has claimed his side still have what it takes to avoid relegation to League One this season.

The Tykes remain bottom of the Championship table after picking up just 16 points from their first 22 games.

Daniel Stendel started the season as the club’s manager but lost his job in October at Oakwell. He has since moved to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, with Adam Murray stepping in as caretaker.

Gerhard Struber is now at the helm after being appointed on November 20 and has managed to improve their fortunes.

Despite losing his first two matches in charge, Struber has helped Barnsley beat Hull City and Queens Park Rangers, while they have also drawn with Reading.

After the defeat to Middlesbrough on November 27, Barnsley were eight points from safety but the gap now stands at five.

Diaby scored his first goal for the South Yorkshire outfit on Saturday against QPR and the former Sampdoria defender believes they can avoid the drop.

He told the Sheffield Star: “I believe in my team – I believe we can do it. We need a positive mentality. We don’t have excuses now, it is positive mentality, fighting until the end.

“For me, everything is possible. Until it is mathematically not possible, I never think that it is finished. If everyone says ‘this is the end’, then I don’t think the team goes anywhere.

“Everybody in the team knows what is the problem but we are fighting to put these wrongs right. All the players do everything to go forwards.

“We need to keep going because the Championship [season] is long.”

Barnsley can extend their unbeaten run to three matches when they travel to Millwall on Saturday before they welcome title-challengers West Bromwich Albion to Oakwell on Boxing Day.