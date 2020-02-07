Struber refusing to rush Barnsley’s defender search

Barnsley

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has confirmed the club are scouring the free agency market for a new defender but they will not be rushing into a decision.

Struber made bolstering Barnsley’s defence his top priority during the January transfer window and he was able to bring in the experienced Michael Sollbauer from his former club Wolfsberger.

Right-back Kilian Ludewig also arrived on loan from Austrian champions Salzburg for the remainder of the season, but Struber still feels his backline is a little light and he plans to scour the free-agent market in search of a suitable candidate to bolster his squad.

However, the 43-year-old insists he will not be rushing any decision to sign a player, as they must be someone that can come in and immediately hit the ground running.

“It is a priority that we pick up a good player in the defence. But we need the right player,” Struber told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“When we are not 100 per cent convinced it is the right player, it is better we don’t do it.”

Only bottom club Luton have conceded more goals than Barnsley in the Championship so far this season, with the Tykes having let in 56 from their 30 matches to date, including 10 in their last four, all of which have ended in defeat.

That poor run of form leaves Barnsley 23rd in the standings and seven points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday’s visit of South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday to Oakwell.