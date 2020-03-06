Pedersen in contention for Denmark call

Birmingham boss Pep Clotet says Denmark coach Age Hareide has been keeping a close eye on full-back Kristian Pedersen.

Pedersen is yet to feature for the Denmark senior side but did turn out on five occasions with the under-21s.

The 25-year-old may have played himself into the plans of Hareide, however, after some impressive and consistent displays for the Blues in the Championship.

🙌 Kristian Pedersen has made 157 ball recoveries this season. Machine! 😍 pic.twitter.com/431T2GZSe6 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 2, 2020

After signing for Birmingham from Union Berlin in June 2018, penning a four-year deal, Pedersen quickly established himself as a regular.

He made 39 league appearances during his debut season, scoring once, and has played every minute in their 2019-20 Championship campaign – netting four times.

The versatile left-sided player has reportedly been the subject of scouting missions from several Premier League clubs and it appears Hareide is an admirer too.

Clotet told Birmingham’s website: “Age has watched a lot of our games because of Kristian, he knows Kristian very well, but he wanted to see him live to get an idea and feeling of him.

“I told him important he has been for us this season and the progress he has made, the fact he is the only player who has played all the minutes.”

Pedersen could be handed the chance to make his senior debut for De rød-hvide later this month.

Denmark have two friendlies planned as they look to continue fine-tuning ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

The Faroe Islands head to Denmark on March 27 before Hareide takes his side to Wembley for a meeting with England on March 31.