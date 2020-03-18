Clotet acknowledges difficult period for football

Birmingham City

Pep Clotet says his Birmingham players have personal fitness plans during the current break in order to "get back to business" quickly whenever it's required.

Blues, like the rest of the professional game, are having to take an unscheduled break from action due to the coronavirus outbreak and it remains unclear when the football will resume.

Clotet acknowledges the most important thing at the moment is public health as everyone tries to get to grips with the ongoing outbreak and he’s urged fans to come together.

He said on the club’s website: “This is a pandemic, it is very serious. We all have to stick together and help one another to get by. We will have football to come back to. We don’t know when, but it will still be there for us.”

The Birmingham players are trying to maintain their fitness levels with personal programmes in the hope the action will resume at some point over the course of the next few months.

He added: “From a players perspective it is important we keep the fitness levels as high as possible whilst of course acting on the latest medical advice about what is best for their welfare.

“We are very aware of the huge importance of the remaining games. I understand it can be very difficult to cope with this situation. You can easily lose focus. In these troubled times that is natural but when we come through this we have to try to get back down to business.”

The Second City club are 16th in the Championship, eight points clear of the relegation zone but nine points adrift of the top six and the play-off places.