Rovers hit by huge Dack injury

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says the injury picked up by Bradley Dack on Monday night "doesn't look good".

Dack had to be taken off on a stretcher in the 0-0 Championship draw against Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park after he went down clutching his knee on the touchline midway through the second half.

The 25-year-old, who is the club’s top scorer this season with nine goals from 22 league appearances, looked to be in some discomfort and now faces a nervous wait to find out the extent of the injury.

Blackburn will be hoping the issue is not too serious as they look to continue their promotion charge, with Monday’s stalemate extending their unbeaten run to seven matches and lifting them into eighth position.

Mowbray’s men are just two points shy of the play-off places, but the manager knows a long lay-off for Dack could have a huge impact on the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: “I won’t say what it might be or what it is. Let’s see what a proper diagnosis or scan shows but at this moment it doesn’t look good.”

Since joining Blackburn in 2017 from Gillingham, Dack has scored 42 goals in 106 league games and there were suggestions he was being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Rovers return to Championship action on Boxing Day when they play host to 15th-placed Birmingham City, who are nine points above the relegation zone and the same amount of points adrift of the play-off positions.