Mowbray calls for patience from Blackburn fans

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has urged the club’s fans to be patient as he tries to overcome Bradley Dack’s injury problem.

The Rovers playmaker is now set to miss the majority of 2020 due to an anterior cruciate knee ligament issue.

Dack suffered the injury just days before Christmas as Blackburn were held to a 0-0 draw by Wigan Athletic.

His injury has forced Mowbray to change his plans, with the former Middlesbrough coach now using two strikers for the foreseeable future.

Dack’s absence will be felt throughout the campaign, with the former Gillingham ace having scored nine goals in 22 Championship matches.

Blackburn have not won without Dack, and the hectic schedule over Christmas has given Mowbray plenty of selection headaches.

He now has a few days to decide if he needs to enter the transfer market, but Mowbray claims Dack’s goals will be irreplaceable.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “I think you have taken goals out of the team, that’s the main thing. The question is, where are the goals going to come from?

“In my opinion, Bradley Dack would have undoubtedly got another eight, 10, 12 goals from now until the end of the season.

“That’s the challenge for us. People have to step up to the mark for us. After the cup match against Birmingham, we’ll have more time to work with the players on the grass and have a better idea of the options that we’ve got.”

Lewis Holtby is the club’s most natural replacement for Dack, while Mowbray is set to sit down with the owners to ask for more funds in January.