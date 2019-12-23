Bees star Benrahma could be Mourinho’s wing wonder

Brentford

Share







Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Brentford winger Said Benrahma as Jose Mourinho seeks January reinforcements.

A report in the Sunday Times claims the Premier League club rate the 24-year-old Algerian highly and he is on their radar ahead of the upcoming transfer window, which will be the first chance new boss Mourinho gets to make his mark on the Spurs squad.

Benrahma, who is contracted to the Bees until 2022, is a versatile wide player who has proven ability to play on both the left and right wings.

There can be little doubt that the ex-Nice player has been one of the standout performers for the Championship club this season, during which he has delivered three goals and six assists in 20 total appearances.

Neither is Benrahma a one-season wonder because he made 45 appearances across all competitions for Brentford in 2018-19, recording an impressive tally of 11 goals and 17 assists in that time.

A recent tweet from football data analyst and writer Michael Caley noted that Benrahma was second only to Leeds United’s Pablo Hernandez for the number of progressive passes (of over ten metres) and runs per 90 minutes in the Championship this season.

(passes that move the attack forward 10 yards from its furthest point of progression in the last six passes, or into the penalty area, which begin at least at x=40 on a 100x length pitch) — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) December 19, 2019

Mourinho was expected to be fishing in more familiar waters for his January signings with the Portuguese and French top-flights usually being sources of his signings, but Benrahma would be an interesting addition to his squad.

Spurs do appear to be short of skilful wingers who can create goals for Harry Kane from wide areas with most of their assists over the past couple of seasons coming from Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son.

Erik Lamela was credited with just two Premier League assists last term while Lucas Moura didn’t get any, although he scored ten Premier League goals.

This season the two Spurs wingers have totalled two league assists between them, so Benrahma might be the sort of option that could have a role to play in Mourinho’s plans.