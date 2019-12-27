Nagy – Home form has to be better

Bristol City

Bristol City's Adam Nagy says his side must improve their home form if they are to have any hope of promotion.

Nagy played the full 90 minutes in the 3-2 Boxing Day defeat at Charlton, his side’s fourth in a row, a run that has seen them drop from fourth to 10th in the table.

The Robins’ hopes of finishing in the top six now seem in real danger but they have the chance to bounce back at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Luton are the visitors and will be buoyed by Thursday’s 3-3 draw at home to Fulham, a match in which they held the lead three times, with the Cottagers’ third and final equaliser coming in the 94th minute.

🗣 "There were too many individual mistakes, starting with me, and we have to be much more aggressive in midfield, especially second balls." Honesty from Ádám! 👏#BristolCity — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) December 27, 2019

With Graeme Jones’ side fighting against the drop, they are sure to be dogged although the vociferous home crowd at BS3 can give the Bristolians a lift.

Lee Johnson’s side have won only one of their last five at home and Nagy believes it is high time his team turns that run around.

The Hungarian, who has been linked to Southampton this season, will hope to keep his place after starting against the Addicks, and he is urging his team to ensure they end the calendar year on a high.

“We are playing at home and we discussed in the season that our home has to be a fortress,” he told the club’s website. “That hasn’t happened in the last few games and we have to show our character, how good we are, and if we can bounce back, I think we can start winning games again.

“Even if we don’t play beautiful football, we have to just win games and the entertainment part will come, too.”