Harris confirms Mendez-Laing injury blow

Cardiff City

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has confirmed that winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is set to miss the rest of the Championship campaign through injury.

The 27-year-old has featured in 19 of the club’s 26 Championship games so far this season, but he is now set for a sustained spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury.

Mendez-Laing scored two goals for the Bluebirds before going down injured in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The Birmingham-born ace went off before half-time during the game at Hillsborough and Harris has confirmed that he now faces a long battle in the treatment room.

He told reporters: “He has completely ruptured the hamstring. The early diagnosis of the scan is that he is not going to play again, or very unlikely to play again this season.

“So he is certainly ruled out for the foreseeable future.

“Once he sees the specialist on Monday, has the operation probably on Tuesday, we might get more of an idea of whether there is any hope at all of getting him back sooner than we expect.

“But at the moment we have to presume it’s a worst-case scenario.”

Harris will now need to alter his team for the FA Cup third-round clash with Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon. Josh Murphy, Lee Tomlin and Junior Hoilett are all pushing to start out wide as Cardiff try to bounce back from their embarrassing 6-1 league defeat to Queens Park Rangers and book their place in the fourth round.