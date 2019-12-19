Bowyer confirms Taylor deal snub

Charlton Athletic

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed star striker Lyle Taylor has turned down a new contract at The Valley.

The forward has impressed in the Championship this season before picking up an injury and already has five goals to his name.

Taylor’s efforts in the second tier have not gone unnoticed, with reports suggesting West Ham United are keeping tabs on the striker, while there is thought to have been interest north of the border at Rangers.

The Addicks have been eager to tie Taylor, who has had previous spells with Bournemouth, Sheffield United and AFC Wimbledon, down to a fresh deal that will keep him at the club for the long term.

However, Bowyer has now confirmed the 29-year-old player is not currently interested in putting pen to paper on a new deal at The Valley and now a departure, possibly in the upcoming January transfer window, looks to be inevitable.

“Lyle has been offered a contract and he declined it,” Bowyer told the South London Press.

“It’s his choice if he wants to sign it or not.

“We’ve offered him a good contract. Roland [Duchatelet] offered him what we think is a good contract.”

Charlton, who currently find themselves down in 17th place in the Championship table after a bright start to the season, are next in action on Saturday when they make the trip across the capital to face QPR at Loftus Road.