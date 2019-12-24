Bowyer given the green light to strengthen Charlton squad

Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed he has been given the go-ahead to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

The former Leeds United midfielder has found life tough during his first year as a Championship manager.

Charlton’s squad has been ravaged by injuries in the last few months, and the Addicks are 18th in the Championship table as a result.

Bowyer’s men have done well to draw their last two games against Hull City and Queens Park Rangers, but they are still only six points clear of the relegation zone.

At present, Bowyer only has two fit strikers to choose from with Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne trying their best to lead the line.

Josh Davison is close to a return from injury although Jonathan Leko has returned to parent club West Bromwich Albion for treatment.

Tomer Hemed is still on the long-term injury list, but Bowyer says the club’s new owners have confirmed he can buy a new striker if their takeover goes through next month.

He told London News Online: “We’re limited. We’ll have to bring the young kid – Josh – back in the squad. That’s our next striker.

“January is around the corner, and we’ll be looking now. We were looking anyway, even more so. Now we need to bring in at least one more striker.

“Loans is a bit easier sometimes [to get in earlier], and we’re in contact already with clubs about strikers. Matt is saying to us we have the go-ahead to bring in another striker, but he ain’t paying a bill yet – we’ll have to go through Roland [Duchatelet, current owner] as well. Obviously, Roland has to okay it, but Matt is okay for the long term.”