New Addicks owners offer Bowyer bumper new contract

Charlton's new chairman Matt Southall says the club have tabled a new five-year contract to manager Lee Bowyer and expect a decision in the coming days.

East Street Investments completed their takeover of the Addicks earlier this month, bringing to an end the tumultuous reign of former owner Roland Duchatelet.

One of the first priorities for the new owners has been to secure the future of manager Bowyer, who guided the south-east London side to promotion from League One in his first full season in charge.

Charlton had made a good start to life back in the Championship this term but a run of one win in 14 matches has seen them slide to 19th in the standings, five points above the relegation zone.

📺 PRESS CONFERENCE | Matt Southall, Lee Bowyer and Steve Gallen

The club are looking to improve the squad in the January transfer window but Bowyer has indicated he feels it would be best if his future was also sorted this month.

The former Leeds and Newcastle midfielder believes new signings might opt for a move to The Valley if they know the long-term future of the manager is secure, and Southall appears to have agreed with him.

Southall is also wary about potentially losing his manager, with Cardiff having previously been linked with a move when they sacked Neil Warnock earlier in the season and is therefore keen to thrash out a new deal.

“From the outset our intention was a long-term strategy, so with that in mind he’s been offered a five-year deal,” Southall told the News Shopper. “It gives him the opportunity to grow with us and build with us.

“We’ve offered a five-year deal because I think he’s the person that can be successful at this club.”

Southall went on to add that the club are also hopeful of persuading Lyle Taylor to pen a new deal, the striker having rejected an extension last month.