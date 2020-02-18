Derby midfielder Evans eager to put injury issues behind him

Derby County midfielder George Evans is hoping his injury problems are behind him after returning to action on Monday evening.

Former England Under-19 international Evans joined Derby in July 2018 from Reading but his time at Pride Park has been blighted by injuries, restricting him to just 22 Championship appearances.

The 25-year-old played in 11 league games in the first half of the current campaign before he picked up a calf injury in training, which has kept him on the sidelines for the last two months.

Evans made his long-awaited return in the Under-23s’ Premier League 2 Division One fixture against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night as the Toffees scored deep in stoppage-time to pick up a 2-1 victory.

Although failing to inspire Derby’s youngsters to a win, the midfielder was delighted to be playing again and he is hoping he can enjoy an injury-free period for the rest of the campaign.

“It has been another frustrating injury and it has been a tough one mentally because it has been stop-start for me since I have been at the club,” he told RamsTV. “That is something I have found very frustrating and I am hoping that is the last of everything now.

“Hopefully I can get some minutes with the first team and if not, I will keep progressing with the 23s and get some minutes because that is what I need.”

Derby, who occupy 13th position in the Championship and are nine points adrift of the final play-off position, return to action on Friday when they play host to Fulham, who will be looking to bounce back from a shock 3-0 defeat at home to Barnsley last time out.

